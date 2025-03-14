SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,377,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SPLG stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

