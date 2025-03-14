SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,825,000 after buying an additional 6,138,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,529,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,920,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

