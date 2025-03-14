Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 94.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STWD

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.