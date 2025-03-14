State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 15.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,112,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 833,679 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 30.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,560 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after purchasing an additional 561,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,116,000 after buying an additional 408,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

