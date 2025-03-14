Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $609,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Stellantis by 72,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376,176 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,779,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,258,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,717,000 after buying an additional 5,359,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,905,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,636,000 after buying an additional 5,208,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA opened at $11.84 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

