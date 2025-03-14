Stifel Canada Predicts NexGen Energy FY2025 Earnings

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexGen Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $4.70 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

