StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ FORD opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 227.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
