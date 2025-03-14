StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.3 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.76.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

