StockNews.com Upgrades East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

EWBC stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,444. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,022. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

