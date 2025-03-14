Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 401,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 90,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SLF opened at $54.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.5876 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cormark raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.