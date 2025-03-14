Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 3.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $42.37. Approximately 42,900,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 77,758,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Several research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 364.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

