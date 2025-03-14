Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Issues Earnings Results

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON SUPR opened at GBX 74.90 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of £933.30 million, a P/E ratio of -44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 65.20 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 78.90 ($1.02).

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is -352.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supermarket Income REIT

About Supermarket Income REIT

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Roger Blundell acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($90,673.58). Also, insider Sapna Shah purchased 19,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £13,081.16 ($16,944.51). 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

