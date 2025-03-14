Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

STRO has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ STRO opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.22. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 77.01% and a negative return on equity of 101.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,852,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,195.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 76,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 385.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 216,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.