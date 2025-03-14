Swiss National Bank Acquires 48,800 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $149,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.3 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $263.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.