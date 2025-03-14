Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,541,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $124,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

