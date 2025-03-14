Swiss National Bank Sells 31,700 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 628,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $182,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,202,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 63,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $292.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.38 and its 200 day moving average is $307.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.53 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.53.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $181,706.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,811.50. This represents a 45.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francesco Maione sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $616,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,204. This trade represents a 34.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,842,604. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

