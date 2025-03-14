Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 921,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $158,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.25 and a 52-week high of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

