SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKHL opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $25.82.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

