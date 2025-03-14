Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,206,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,431 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 2.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $551,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. Integras Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,928,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Melius started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

