TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 176.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TC Biopharm from $112.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:TCBP opened at $1.69 on Friday. TC Biopharm has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $523.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

