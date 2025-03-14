Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.71 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 8.79 ($0.11), with a volume of 174,794 shares.

Tekcapital Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £24.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.71.

Tekcapital Company Profile

Tekcapital is a holding company that creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives. Tekcapital also provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies.

