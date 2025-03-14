TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,201,167 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $25,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,060,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,473,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 140,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 86,393 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2829 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 226.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cormark lowered TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

