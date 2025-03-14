TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Trading Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.87. Approximately 118,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 381,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.