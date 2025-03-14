Tenset (10SET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.42 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Tenset token can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tenset has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $297,379.45 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,571.77 or 1.00197502 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83,649.24 or 0.98801045 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Tenset

10SET is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,058,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,327,620 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

