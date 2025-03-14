Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director James R. Murdoch Sells 54,776 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of TSLA opened at $240.68 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $774.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.81.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.