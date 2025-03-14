Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director James R. Murdoch Sells 54,776 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $240.68 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $774.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,753 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $259.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

