Thad Jampol Sells 20,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,991,837.50. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $1,237,000.00.

Intapp Stock Down 4.7 %

Intapp stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 338,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 155,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

