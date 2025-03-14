The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 64.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

NYSE:BK opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

