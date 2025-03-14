The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $159.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

