The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the coupon company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 39.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Groupon Price Performance

GRPN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 1,728,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $594.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.41. Groupon has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

Get Groupon alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 112.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.