The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Issues Earnings Results

The Gym Group released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The Gym Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

LON:GYM opened at GBX 133.52 ($1.73) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 149.08. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 107.20 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 174.21 ($2.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £237.48 million, a P/E ratio of -113.87, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other news, insider Richard Stables acquired 25,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £35,750 ($46,308.29). Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

