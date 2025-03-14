The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) CFO Sells $1,872,355.10 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,599.82. This represents a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KR stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $68.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

