The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $38.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $789,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,864.17. This trade represents a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,967.20. This represents a 20.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 76.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.0% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.05.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

