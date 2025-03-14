The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Raised by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,049,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500,081 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 5.7% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $162,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.