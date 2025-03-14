Theta Fuel 1-Day Volume Hits $5.98 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $267.25 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00022401 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003157 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00006704 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00004938 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000566 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001637 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,873,697,352 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
