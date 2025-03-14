Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 291,258 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,258 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,267,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 130,792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 253,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 289,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:NOMD opened at $19.43 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOMD

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.