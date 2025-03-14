Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 67,454 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,454 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 39.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 113.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 116,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.