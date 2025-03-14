Thor Energy (LON:THR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Thor Energy (LON:THR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Thor Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of THR opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Thor Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.74.

Thor Energy Company Profile

Thor Energy PLC (ASX / AIM: THR) is an exploration company with a focus on uranium and energy metals that are crucial in the shift to a ‘green’ energy economy. Thor has a number of highly prospective projects that give shareholders exposure to uranium, nickel, copper, lithium and gold. Our projects (link) are located in Australia and the USA, both of which are top mining jurisdictions, and are poised for discovery success.

