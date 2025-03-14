Thor Energy (LON:THR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Thor Energy (LON:THR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Thor Energy Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of THR opened at GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Thor Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.74.
Thor Energy Company Profile
