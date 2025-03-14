Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Trading Up 38.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.