Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Down 99.1% in February

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the February 13th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 669,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of TIVC opened at $3.18 on Friday. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

