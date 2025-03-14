TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 27.3 %

Shares of RNAZ opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.68. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $66.33.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

