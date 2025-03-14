TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 27.3 %
Shares of RNAZ opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.68. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $66.33.
TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile
