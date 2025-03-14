Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 45,000 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,742 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,558,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,321,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,775,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,543,000 after purchasing an additional 383,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of ELF opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $111.75. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $219.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

