Tredje AP fonden Has $2.84 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

