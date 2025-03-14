Tredje AP fonden Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,650 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

