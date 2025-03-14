TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $7.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 299,654 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $297.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $83,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

