Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $164,950.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,316.62. The trade was a 57.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trupanion Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $33.58 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 55,963.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $834,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

