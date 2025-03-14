Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 403 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,408,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,509,000 after purchasing an additional 128,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,613,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,422,000 after buying an additional 315,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after buying an additional 1,981,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,206,000 after buying an additional 37,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 60.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

