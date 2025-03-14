Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 113.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,652,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $150.32 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $159.51. The company has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.87.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.