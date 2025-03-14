TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXNM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. TXNM Energy has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.05%.

Institutional Trading of TXNM Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

