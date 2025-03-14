Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
NYSE TSN opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
