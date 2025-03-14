Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

