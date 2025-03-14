UBS Group Cuts Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $12.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Guess? has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 266,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,451 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $2,191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

